Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 83,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 358,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.69 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

