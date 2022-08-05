Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $52.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTD opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

