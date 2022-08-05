Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 449,695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 352,113 call options.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TQQQ traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,418,891. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,306,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 223,565 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

