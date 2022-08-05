TradeStars (TSX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $147,776.69 and $10,857.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TradeStars Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
Buying and Selling TradeStars
