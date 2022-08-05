Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $31.93 million and $3.38 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,693.21 or 0.99914346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028521 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

