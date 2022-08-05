Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.83. 28,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,430. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

