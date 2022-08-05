Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 2,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCLAF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

