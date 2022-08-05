TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

