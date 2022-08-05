TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $409,254.06 and $216,624.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 673,666,268 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.