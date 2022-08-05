Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($16.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 940 ($11.52). 680,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 913.59. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

