Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPRKY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,060 ($12.99) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,386.67.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

