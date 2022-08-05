Treasure Coast Financial Planning Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.02. 65,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

