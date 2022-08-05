Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 655,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RCL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 97,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,469. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.