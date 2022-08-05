Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,963 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

