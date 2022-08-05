Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $63.73. 67,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

