Tredje AP fonden Sells 29,975 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

