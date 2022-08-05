Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 24045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.