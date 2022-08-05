TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$6.20 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,318.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,204 shares of company stock worth $1,668,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.