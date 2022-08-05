Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.42.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Trinseo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.
Trinseo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
