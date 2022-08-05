Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 13.4% on Strong Earnings

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.75. 55,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,710,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

