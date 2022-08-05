Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 13.4% on Strong Earnings

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.75. 55,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,710,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.
The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.