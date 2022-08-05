TripCandy One Day Volume Reaches $159.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. TripCandy has a total market cap of $511,850.29 and approximately $159.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,011.56 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065405 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

