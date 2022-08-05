TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE TPVG traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,853. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

