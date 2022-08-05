trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.50 at UBS Group

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.45.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in trivago by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

