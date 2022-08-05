TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $354.91 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.41 billion and approximately $354.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,417,801,584 coins and its circulating supply is 92,417,791,464 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

