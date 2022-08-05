TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,108 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 189,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

