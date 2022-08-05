TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.12. 289,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,553,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

