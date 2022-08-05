TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 418.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $2,157,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 40,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 187,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
