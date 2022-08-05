TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $320,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Intuit by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,967. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

