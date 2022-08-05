TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $375,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

C stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

