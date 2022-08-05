TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $539,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

