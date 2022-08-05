TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 47,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,850. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

