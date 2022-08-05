TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 270 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.