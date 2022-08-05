TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 470 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $168.46. 338,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $455.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.