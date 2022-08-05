TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

TRX opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.