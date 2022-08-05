TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 74,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,325. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,941 shares of company stock worth $344,389 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

