Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 4,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

