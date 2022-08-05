Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Tupperware Brands Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE:TUP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,309. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
