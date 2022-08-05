Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.48. 3,666,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,384,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

Institutional Trading of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.