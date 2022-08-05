Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.
Twilio Trading Down 14.4 %
Twilio stock traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. 306,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $382.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
