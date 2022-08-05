Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Volume Tops $87.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $115,161.03 and approximately $87.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00623096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

