Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.04 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

