U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver Sells 25,829 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,574. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.