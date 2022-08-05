Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

