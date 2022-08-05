Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of UBER opened at $31.85 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

