UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($211.34) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €3.10 ($3.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €144.70 ($149.18). 155,315 shares of the company were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($119.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.55.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

