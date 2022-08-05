UBS Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $87.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

