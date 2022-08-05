UBS Group Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $46.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 617,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after buying an additional 501,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

