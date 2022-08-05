UBS Group Increases Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $35.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

AY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $5,962,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

