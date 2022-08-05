UBS Group Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $80.89 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

