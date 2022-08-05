UBS Group Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $30.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NASDAQ DISH remained flat at $19.16 on Thursday. 131,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

